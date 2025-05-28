MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 28 May 2025

EU, US explore cooperation in aerospace, steel, semiconductors and critical minerals

The European Commission, which oversees trade policy for the 27-nation EU, said it saw new impetus in trade talks with the United States this week after President Donald Trump dropped his threat to impose 50 per cent tariffs on EU imports

Reuters Published 28.05.25, 11:20 PM
File photo: U.S. Vice President JD Vance attends a bilateral meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas at the residence of the U.S. Ambassador in Paris, France, February 11, 2025.

File photo: U.S. Vice President JD Vance attends a bilateral meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas at the residence of the U.S. Ambassador in Paris, France, February 11, 2025. Reuters

The European Commission is discussing with the United States possible cooperation in sectors such as aerospace, steel, semiconductors and critical minerals, European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said on Wednesday.

Sefcovic, in Dubai to launch free trade agreement negotiations with the United Arab Emirates, said he was talking to U.S. counterparts every other day in search of a deal to limit tariffs, with another call due on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"What we are looking at first and foremost are all the tariff lines, what we can do there, how can we look from this new perspective for the market access?" he told a press conference.

Also Read

Sefcovic said he was discussing with US Secretary Howard Lutnick areas of possible transatlantic cooperation that would benefit both sides, naming aviation, semiconductors, steel and dependencies, notably for critical minerals.

"I'm absolutely convinced that the two largest trading partners on this planet ... just simply have to look for the best possible frame for trade, for investment," he said.

"And this is what we are currently working on. The intensity is great and I hope that this will bring us the results for the fair and balanced deal in the end," he said.

The European Commission, which oversees trade policy for the 27-nation EU, said it saw new impetus in trade talks with the United States this week after President Donald Trump dropped his threat to impose 50 per cent tariffs on EU imports.

That followed Trump's call with Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in which they agreed to fast track talks.

The EU wants to see an end to 25 per cent tariffs on steel and cars and for Trump to drop his so-called "reciprocal" tariff, which was provisionally set at 20 per cent for the EU but is being held at 10 per cent during a 90-day pause until July.

Washington, however, is intent on reducing its goods trade deficit with the EU, which was almost 200 billion euros ($226 billion) last year, though it does have a sizeable, albeit smaller, trade surplus in services.

RELATED TOPICS

Aerospace Steel Semiconductors Critical Minerals
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US to impose visa bans on foreign nationals who censor Americans, says Rubio

'It is unacceptable for foreign officials to issue or threaten arrest warrants on US citizens or US residents for social media posts on American platforms while physically present on US soil,' Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement
S. Jaishankar
Quote left Quote right

India's right to defend its people against terrorism recognised by various countries

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT