MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 09 June 2025

Elon Musk's Starlink to launch in India with Rs 3,000 monthly plans, device may cost Rs 33,000

With this, Starlink joins Bharti Airtel’s OneWeb and Reliance Jio’s satellite arm as one of the three players authorised to offer satellite-based internet services in India

Our Web Desk Published 09.06.25, 08:28 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

Elon Musk’s satellite communication company Starlink is getting closer to launching its services in India, with expected pricing of Rs 3,000 per month for unlimited data and a Rs 33,000 one-time cost for the receiver kit, according to a report by NDTV.

The report comes days after Starlink received a key licence from Ministry of Telecommunications, a major step toward launching its services in the country. Notably, the pricing is similar to that in Bangladesh where the service is already available.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

According to DoT sources as cited by NDTV, the satellite-based internet service provider will begin operations in India within 12 months by offering 600 to 700 Gbps, or gigabytes per second, of bandwidth.

With this, Starlink joins Bharti Airtel’s OneWeb and Reliance Jio’s satellite arm as one of the three players authorised to offer satellite-based internet services in India.

It currently operates across select Asian countries, including Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.

Interestingly, to support the rollout in India, Starlink has also signed agreements with telecom giants Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel to tap into existing infrastructure and ease regulatory navigation.

Despite receiving its operating licence, Starlink must still navigate further regulatory hurdles before it can launch services in India.

Before the spectrum is allocated, the Elon Musk-owned company, must get approval from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

RELATED TOPICS

Elon Musk Starlink Internet
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Honeymoon horror: Wife Sonam held as Meghalaya widens probe, family seeks CBI investigation

Meghalaya police have also claimed she had a relationship with Raj Kushwaha, one of the accused arrested
Marketing and revenue head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Nikhil Sosale, center in black, and DNA entertainment private limited official, in black mask, Sunil Mathew among others being taken to court after their arrest in connection with the stampede outside Chinnaswamy stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Friday, June 6, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Bengaluru stampede: CM ordered arrest, claims RCB official’s lawyer in K'taka HC

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT