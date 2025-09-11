Delhi HC directs Priya Kapur to disclose late husband Sunjay Kapur’s assets in will dispute

The Delhi High Court has asked Priya Kapur to disclose all movable and immovable assets of her late husband, businessman Sunjay Kapur, as of June 12 — the day he died while playing polo in the UK.

The direction came while hearing a legal dispute filed by Samaira Kapur (20) and Kiaan Raj Kapur (15), children of Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur. The children have challenged the validity of a purported will and sought their rightful share in Sunjay’s estate, reportedly worth ₹30,000 crore.

Sunjay and Karisma were married in 2003 and divorced in 2016.

The plaintiffs allege that their stepmother, Priya Kapur, forged the will to claim control over the late businessman’s personal assets. They claim Priya had initially stated there was no will, but on July 30, more than seven weeks after Sunjay’s death, she produced a document dated March 21, declaring it as Sunjay’s will, which, according to the children, leaves his entire personal estate to Priya.

After hearing both sides, Justice Jyoti Singh issued a notice to Priya, asking her to file a reply within two weeks, along with a complete list of Sunjay’s assets known to her as of June 12. The matter is now listed for further hearing on October 9.

During the proceedings, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Priya, argued that the children already hold a beneficial interest worth over ₹1,900 crore through a trust created during Sunjay’s lifetime. He added that Priya has been cooperating and helping secure their interests.

However, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the children, questioned the authenticity and delayed emergence of the will. He argued that the fact that the will was produced weeks after Sunjay’s passing, despite Priya’s earlier denial of its existence, raised serious suspicion.

In response, Priya’s legal team maintained that there is unimpeachable electronic evidence corroborating the will’s execution. They also claimed the plaintiffs had refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement that would have given them access to the will.