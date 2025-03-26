MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Defence ministry seals Rs 6,900 crore deal for advanced artillery and mobility systems

The 155 mm/52 calibre ATAGS will replace the vintage and smaller calibre guns and enhance the artillery capabilities of the Indian Army, the defence ministry said

PTI Published 26.03.25, 08:19 PM
The defence ministry on Wednesday inked contracts with the Bharat Forge Ltd and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd for the procurement of advanced towed artillery gun systems (ATAGS) and high mobility gun towing vehicles respectively at a total cost of about Rs 6,900 crore.

With the deals, total contracts worth Rs 1.40 lakh crore have been signed by the ministry for capital procurement till date in the current financial year, according to an official readout.

The 155 mm/52 calibre ATAGS will replace the vintage and smaller calibre guns and enhance the artillery capabilities of the Indian Army, the defence ministry said.

The procurement of this gun system marks a significant milestone in the modernisation of the Artillery Regiments, enhancing operational readiness, it said.

ATAGS, renowned for its exceptional lethality, will play a crucial role in bolstering the Army's firepower by enabling precise and long-range strikes, the ministry added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

