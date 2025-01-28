MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Coal India reports 17.5 per cent drop in consolidated net profit for third quarter

The bottomline was impacted by lower realisation from the sale of coal through fuel supply agreements and e-auction

A Staff Reporter Published 28.01.25, 11:37 AM
Representational image

Coal India on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of 8,491.22 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, down 17.5 per cent from 10,291.71 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The result, however, was better than market expectations, which were concerned with the rising availability of coal from commercial sources significantly displacing e-auction offtake.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September was 6,274.80 crore, representing a sequential growth of 35.32 per cent quarter-over- quarter.

Revenues from operations during the third quarter was 35,779.78 crore, down 1.03 per cent from 36,153.97 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The realisation from coal sales through the fuel supply agreement (FSA) was 1,514 per tonne compared with 1,532 per tonne, on the back of a reduction in FSA supplies during the quarter to 170.77 tonnes from 172.30 tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The realisation from e-auction was 2,671 per tonne compared with 3,321 per tonne in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. E-auction volume during the quarter was 19.24 tonnes compared with 15.76 tonnes in the year-ago period.

There was also a 3 per cent reduction in employee benefit expenses during the quarter to 11,222 crore from 11,574 crore in the year-ago period on account of a decline in manpower to 2,23,886 as of December 31, 2024, from 2,31,058 as of December 31, 2023.

The Coal India board on Monday approved a second interim dividend of 5.60 per share of face value 10 each. Earlier, on October 25, 2024, the board announced the first interim dividend of 15.75 per share.

Coal India scrips at 375.40 were down 2.04 per cent over the previous close at the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The public sector miner could see a 4 per cent growth in 2024-25 ending the year with a production of around 806-810 million tonnes (mt). This is below the initial estimate of 838mt and the revised estimate of 823mt for the fiscal.

In 2023-24, Coal India produced 773.65mt, with a year-on-year growth of around 10 per cent.

The mining major is bullish on its growth prospects in 2025-26 with an estimated production of around 900mt.

