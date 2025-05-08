MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 08 May 2025

Chinese defence stocks gain as escalated India-Pakistan tensions fuel hopes of exports

An index of Chinese defence companies in mainland China jumped 1.6% to a two-week high

Our Bureau Published 08.05.25, 06:12 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Escalation in India-Pakistan conflict had a clear winner — Chinese defence stocks.

Shares of Chinese defence manufacturing companies rallied on Wednesday as the border tensions boosted the outlook for Chinese exporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan, which imported a bulk of its defence equipment including J-10C fighter jets, claimed to have shot down five Indian planes, including a French Rafale jet. This led to speculation that Chinese defence platforms may have been deployed in the conflict, given Pakistan’s recent heavy reliance on such arms imports, Bloomberg reported.

An index of Chinese defence companies in mainland China jumped 1.6 per cent to a two-week high. The J-10C fighter jet maker Avic Chengdu Aircraft Co. was among the biggest gainers, with its stock rising the most since October 14.

Pakistan has been buying the bulk of its arms from China. Imports from the country made up 82 per cent of Pakistan’s stock from 2019-2023, compared with 51 per cent from 2009-2012.

RELATED TOPICS

India-Pakistan War J-10C Fighter Jets
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India makes it clear: The terrorists ‘spared’ women, but India’s women will not spare them

Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh leading Operation Sindoor’s official media briefing not only marks a turning point in gender representation in defence but is also a powerful rebuff of Pakistan’s communal rhetoric
India's captain Rohit Sharma during the first day of the third Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT