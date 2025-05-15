MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
China tariff truce masks deeper rift as Beijing prepares for long-term US tensions

China’s search for economic and diplomatic opportunities across Asia is unlikely to soften its tough line on its regional territorial claims and military competition

Chris Buckley Published 15.05.25, 07:32 AM
Uneasy ties

As the United States and China take steps to rein in their trade war, Beijing is preparing for a broader, continued rivalry with Washington.

China’s search for economic and diplomatic opportunities across Asia is unlikely to soften its tough line on its regional territorial claims and military competition. Both sides have agreed to temporarily cut the high tariffs imposed on each other’s goods. But the truce will not allay other grievances that Beijing has with Washington, such as the Pentagon’s vow to shift military forces to Asia and the Pacific, and the continuing efforts to limit China’s access to advanced technology.

While Beijing will vigorously pursue opportunities in talks with the Trump administration, it will steel for a possible flare-up, repeating the pattern of relations during Trump’s first term.

President Trump’s tariffs on much of the world have allowed Xi Jinping to present China as a friendly, trustworthy alternative — a theme that he promoted during a recent visit to Vietnam, Cambodia and Malaysia. China’s emerging approach to the Trump era includes flexing its power: telling other governments, especially in Asia, not to expect Beijing to hold back its regional claims.

New York Times News Service

