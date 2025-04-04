MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 04 April 2025

China hits back at US with 34% tariffs on American goods in escalating trade war

China filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organisation following the US slapping of 'reciprocal tariffs' on trading partners

PTI Published 04.04.25, 04:42 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

China on Friday hit back at the US by imposing additional 34 per cent tariffs on all imported American products in retaliation to US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose 34 per cent tariffs against Chinese exports, in the latest escalation of trade war between the top two economies of the world. The tariffs will be imposed on American goods starting April 10, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

China filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organisation following the US slapping of "reciprocal tariffs" on trading partners, the report said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

US-China Tariff War Tariffs
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's tariff blow hits Indian bourses: Sensex, Nifty see sharp fall amid trade war fears

Tata Steel was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, followed by Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharmaceutical, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and NTPC, were the major laggards
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

Downturn in India-Canada relations result of licence given to secessionist, extremist elements

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT