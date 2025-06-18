MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Centre to introduce FASTag-based annual pass priced at Rs 3,000 from August 15: Nitin Gadkari

The road transport and highways minister said the annual pass will enable seamless and cost-effective travel across National Highways throughout the country

PTI Published 18.06.25, 01:20 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the government will introduce a FASTag-based annual pass for private vehicles, priced at Rs 3,000, effective from August 15, in a step towards hassle-free highway travel.

In a post on X, Gadkari said the pass is valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first. The pass is designed exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans.

The road transport and highways minister said the annual pass will enable seamless and cost-effective travel across National Highways throughout the country.

A dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be available on the Rajmarg Yatra App, as well as on the official websites of NHAI and MoRTH, he added.

Gadkari said the policy addresses long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60 km range and simplifies toll payments through a single, affordable transaction.

"By reducing wait times, easing congestion, and minimising disputes at toll plazas, the annual Pass aims to deliver a faster and smoother travel experience for millions of private vehicle owners, " the minister said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

