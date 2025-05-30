CCPA issues guidelines to regulate walkie-talkie sales on e-commerce platforms

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Friday released comprehensive guidelines to prevent the illegal listing and sale of radio equipment, including walkie-talkies, on e-commerce platforms.

The new framework aims to check the sale of walkie-talkies without proper frequency disclosure, licensing information, or Equipment Type Approval (ETA) — practices that violate the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

The guidelines were developed after extensive inter-ministerial consultations with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Key regulatory and security considerations from both departments have been incorporated to ensure a coordinated approach.

"It was observed that walkie-talkies are being sold on e-commerce platforms without mandatory and clear disclosures regarding the requirement of a wireless operating license or compliance with applicable laws," the CCPA said in a statement.

Product listings for walkie-talkies currently fail to specify whether devices require licences from concerned authorities. Critical details such as frequency ranges, licensing obligations under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and the Use of Low Power, Very Low Power Short Range Radio Frequency Devices (Exemption from Licensing Requirement) Rules, 2018, are often omitted.

This lack of disclosure misleads consumers into believing the devices can be freely operated by the general public, the CCPA noted.

The new guidelines mandate that only authorised and compliant walkie-talkie devices operating on permitted frequencies be listed for sale on online platforms.

Product listings must specify frequency ranges and technical parameters, and include proof of regulatory approval through Equipment Type Approval.

E-commerce entities are required to undertake due diligence and verify regulatory compliance, including licensing where applicable. Listings lacking frequency information or necessary certification must be removed.

The guidelines also prohibit misleading advertisements or product descriptions that may misinform consumers about legal usage of such devices.

Sellers must ensure equipment listed for sale does not operate on frequencies that require frequency assignment and authorisation by DoT. Frequency bands must be clearly labelled in product descriptions.

The framework outlines penalties and enforcement mechanisms for violations in accordance with the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The CCPA aims to ensure due diligence by platforms before listing products, mandate verification of seller credentials and certification, introduce automated monitoring and takedown mechanisms for unauthorised listings, promote consumer awareness through proper disclosures, and enforce penalties and platform liability for non-compliance.

The CCPA had earlier issued 13 notices against 16,970 product listings to leading digital marketplaces for listing and selling walkie-talkies without proper frequency disclosure, licensing information, or Equipment Type Approval.

These platforms remain under constant monitoring and examination alongside the notification of the new guidelines, the statement added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.