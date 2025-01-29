Bullish on Indian market, British supercar maker McLaren looking to cash in on growth opportunity

Bullish on the Indian market, British supercar maker McLaren is looking to cash in on the growth opportunity in the country having crossed cumulative sales milestone of 50 units, according to a top official of the company's distributor.

Since officially entering the Indian market in 2022, McLaren, which sells high-end supercars priced Rs 6.5 crore onwards, feels that in 2025 it can perform better than what it achieved last year, Lalit Choudary, Dealer Principal of McLaren Mumbai, told PTI.

"McLaren entered India in 2022. We have crossed the 50 car mark (cumulatively) which is quite a bit for us. It is a good number to achieve in a period of two-and-half to three years for a brand like McLaren, which is operating in the high sports segment and also new to the country," he said.

Reflecting on 2024, Choudary said it "was a good year partly on account of continued momentum on the high luxury segment and partly on account of McLaren's own product portfolio".

The brand achieved sales of 20 units in 2024. It sells three models -- 750, Artura and the GTS, with prices starting from Rs 6.5 crore to Rs 7 crore.

When asked about the outlook for 2025, he said it is poised to be another strong year for McLaren in India.

"We are hoping to do better...Overall the fast car market, the high luxury segment continues to grow allowing a brand like McLaren to stabilise with year-on-year growth," Choudary said.

He, however, did not set a target stating the company's sales are based on allocations and customisation of cars can take six to seven months.

