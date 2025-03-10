MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Billionaire Elon Musk-owned X suffers service disruption, thousands of users globally report issues more than once

According to Downdetector, the interruptions peaked in the afternoon around 3:30 pm with nearly 2,200 reports from Indian users and surged once again around 7:30 pm as 1,500 reports were received

PTI Published 10.03.25, 09:22 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

Billionaire Elon Musk-owned X suffered a service disruption on Monday with thousands of users globally reporting issues more than once.

According to Downdetector, the interruptions peaked in the afternoon around 3:30 pm with nearly 2,200 reports from Indian users and surged once again around 7:30 pm as 1,500 reports were received on the outage tracking website.

Downdetector showed that reports subsided after a while. The services appear to be returning to normalcy.

Globally, the extent of impact was more severe (20,000 in the US, and 10,000 in the UK - as per reports).

According to Downdetector, nearly 53 per cent of problems were related to the website, 41 per cent to the app and 6 per cent had to do with server connection problems.

During the disruption, users were unable to refresh the feed, upload posts, and saw the message "Something went wrong, try reloading".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

