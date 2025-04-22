Big plans for ‘plug and play’ park in Salboni to attract Japanese and Korean firms

The JSW group hopes to attract Japanese and Korean companies that are looking for a new ‘home’ in the midst of a raging US-China trade spat at the proposed industrial park in West Midnapore’s Salboni, JSW group chairman Sajjan Jindal said.

“What we are trying to do in the industrial park is plug-and-play where we provide them water and electricity at a discounted rate along with the benefits of railway and highway connectivity,” Jindal said at Salboni.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, units operating in the electronics and electrical sector could be encouraged to set up plants here. “It could be a washing machine, refrigerator, transformers or even batteries for phones — possibilities are many,” the chairman of the JSW group explained.

The group has earmarked 2,000 acres for the industrial park out of 4,670 acres it has in possession. “I am really optimistic that it could be a model industrial park in the country,” Jindal hoped.

Parth Jindal, director of JSW Energy and Sajjan Jindal’s son, pointed out that the park may attract many chemical industries. The industrial park being operated by WBIDC at Durgapur is full and new industries that fall under ‘red’ and ‘orange’ zone could be set up here.

When functional, the Salboni industrial park by JSW would be the largest in the private sector and may act as a catalyst in drawing units looking for plug-and-play infrastructure.

The Bengal unit is one of the two industrial parks undertaken by the group, the other one being in Vizag.

The JSW group has a deep connect with Japan – JFE Steel is the single largest non-promoter in JSW Steel, the flagship company of the group.

The conglomerate has expanded operations in many sectors, including paints and automobiles. In the past, Jindal has spoken about setting up a paints factory in Salboni.