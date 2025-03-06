MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bhubaneswar to get direct flight connectivity to Ghaziabad and Port Blair from March 30

According to the schedule, the flight from Hindon will depart at 9:20 AM and arrive in Bhubaneswar at 11:45 AM

PTI Published 06.03.25, 01:30 PM
Representational image.

Direct flight services from Bhubaneswar to Ghaziabad and Port Blair will commence on March 30, Odisha Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Thursday.

"Aviation Bonanza for #Bhubaneswar! Sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi as new flights to Ghaziabad (Hindon) and Port Blair take off shortly under the #NewDestinationPolicy—boosting tourism, trade and seamless connectivity," the CMO posted on X.

Highlighting Odisha’s progress, the CMO added, "With Viksit Odisha in motion, the state takes a bold leap toward a more connected future, driving economic growth and enriching cultural exchanges." Air India Express will operate the services.

According to the schedule, the flight from Hindon will depart at 9:20 AM and arrive in Bhubaneswar at 11:45 AM. The return flight will leave the Odisha capital at 12:15 PM and reach Hindon at 2:30 PM.

Similarly, the flight to Port Blair will depart from Bhubaneswar at 10:35 AM and arrive at 12:55 PM. On the return journey, it will take off from Port Blair at 1:25 PM and land here at 3:35 PM.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

