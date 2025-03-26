BHIM 3.0 packs in more punch with bill splitting, expense tracking and enhanced payment features

Users of BHIM UPI app will soon be able to split their restaurant bills and rents, track and assign shared family expenses and get clarity with spend analytics and alerts on pending bills.

BHIM, which stands for Bharat Interface for Money, is a mobile payment app developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) that uses the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for quick and easy digital transactions.

NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on Tuesday announced the launch of BHIM 3.0 — the third evolution of the app since its launch in 2016.

Expected to be rolled out in phases across platforms, with full availability by April 2025, BHIM 3.0 will be available in over 15 Indian languages for better accessibility and is optimised to ensure seamless transactions even with slow or unstable network connections, NPCI said on Tuesday.

NBSL also announced a payment solution for merchants — BHIM Vega — which integrates with online merchant platforms, allowing customers to complete payments within the app without switching to third-party apps.

“BHIM 3.0 is designed to meet the needs of today’s users in the fast-evolving world of digital payments. Built for Bharat, it prioritises safety, convenience, and inclusion,” said Lalitha Nataraj, CEO, NBSL.

“BHIM has always played a key role in making digital payments secure and simple for every Indian. The launch of BHIM 3.0 is another step towards empowering millions of users, merchants, and banks, helping India move further into a digitally inclusive future,” said Ajay Kumar Choudhary, non-executive chairman and independent director, NPCI.