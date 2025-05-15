MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Berger Paints India reports 18% rise in net profit at Rs 262.91 crore in fourth quarter

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹222.62 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal

PTI Published 15.05.25, 08:32 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture 

Berger Paints India on Wednesday reported an 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at 262.91 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31 on the back of volume growth.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at 2,704.03 crore against 2,520.28 crore in the year-ago period.

Shree Cement

Shree Cement Ltd, the country’s third largest cement group by capacity, on Wednesday reported 14.9 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to 575 crore for the March quarter of FY25. The company had posted a net profit of 675.75 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations was higher at 5,532.02 crore compared with 5,401.01 crore a year ago.

Graphite India

Calcutta-based Graphite India Ltd posted a net sales of 666 crore, a decline of 7.5 per cent and a profit of 49 crore, jumping three times year-on-year in Q4FY25. For the full year, the graphite electrode maker posted a 13.2 per cent decline in sales to 2,560 crore while profit slumped 43.1 per cent to 458 crore. The board declared a dividend of 11 per share for the shareholders.

Tata Power

Tata Power has posted a nearly 25 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at 1,306.09 crore in March quarter of FY25.

Tata Capital

IPO-bound Tata Capital on Wednesday reported a 31 per cent year-on-year surge in its consolidated profit after tax at 1,000 crore for three months ended March 2025.

