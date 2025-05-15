Berger Paints India reports 18% rise in net profit at Rs 262.91 crore in fourth quarter

Berger Paints India on Wednesday reported an 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹262.91 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31 on the back of volume growth.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹222.62 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹2,704.03 crore against ₹2,520.28 crore in the year-ago period.

Shree Cement

Shree Cement Ltd, the country’s third largest cement group by capacity, on Wednesday reported 14.9 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹575 crore for the March quarter of FY25. The company had posted a net profit of ₹675.75 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations was higher at ₹5,532.02 crore compared with ₹5,401.01 crore a year ago.

Graphite India

Calcutta-based Graphite India Ltd posted a net sales of ₹666 crore, a decline of 7.5 per cent and a profit of ₹49 crore, jumping three times year-on-year in Q4FY25. For the full year, the graphite electrode maker posted a 13.2 per cent decline in sales to ₹2,560 crore while profit slumped 43.1 per cent to ₹458 crore. The board declared a dividend of ₹11 per share for the shareholders.

Tata Power

Tata Power has posted a nearly 25 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹1,306.09 crore in March quarter of FY25.

Tata Capital

IPO-bound Tata Capital on Wednesday reported a 31 per cent year-on-year surge in its consolidated profit after tax at ₹1,000 crore for three months ended March 2025.