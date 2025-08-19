Bengal calls bids for Tajpur port after scrapping Adani deal over Hindenburg row

The Bengal government has decided to seek request for proposal (RFP) from interested parties for Tajpur port, as it prepares to call for fresh bids to develop the infrastructure project.

The state cabinet on Monday approved issuance of RFP, chief minister Mamata

Banerjee announced on Monday. The fresh bids are being called after the government cancelled the previous round where Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone emerged as the winner.

A letter of award was issued in favour of Adani in 2022 but the Mamata Banerjee government appeared to have grown cold feet after the publication of the Hindenburg report.

Later, the government said Adani only received conditional clearance to carry on the project and decided to cancel the tender.

Tajpur has been touted as the alternative to Haldia port which is hobbled by lower draught.