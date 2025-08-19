MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 19 August 2025

Bengal calls bids for Tajpur port after scrapping Adani deal over Hindenburg row

The state cabinet on Monday approved issuance of RFP, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday

Our Bureau Published 19.08.25, 08:11 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The Bengal government has decided to seek request for proposal (RFP) from interested parties for Tajpur port, as it prepares to call for fresh bids to develop the infrastructure project.

The state cabinet on Monday approved issuance of RFP, chief minister Mamata
Banerjee announced on Monday. The fresh bids are being called after the government cancelled the previous round where Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone emerged as the winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

A letter of award was issued in favour of Adani in 2022 but the Mamata Banerjee government appeared to have grown cold feet after the publication of the Hindenburg report.

Later, the government said Adani only received conditional clearance to carry on the project and decided to cancel the tender.

Tajpur has been touted as the alternative to Haldia port which is hobbled by lower draught.

RELATED TOPICS

Tajpur Port Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Adani-Hindenburg Row Mamata Banerjee Government
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

While dogs had their days: Spotlight on the huge backlog of cases in Supreme Court

Information with the National Judicial Data Grid shows that around three of every five cases in the top court have been pending for longer than a year
Rajnath Singh and Tiruchi Siva
Quote left Quote right

The BJP is not working for Tamilians. They are against Tamils

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT