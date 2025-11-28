Defence ministry to seek 20% budget hike, inks Rs 7,995 crore helicopter support deal with US

India’s defence ministry is preparing for a significant financial push in the upcoming budget, with the ministry set to seek a hike of up to 20 per cent, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Friday, according to Reuters.

The ministry also announced that India has signed Letters of Offer and Acceptance with the United States for sustainment support of the Indian Navy’s MH60R helicopter fleet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agreements, inked under Washington’s Foreign Military Sales programme, cover Follow on Support and Follow on Supply Support for five years at an approximate value of Rs 7,995 crore.

Also Read India says trade deal with US likely by year-end as talks enter final stage

“Ministry of Defence has signed Letters of Offer and Acceptance with the Government of the United States for sustainment support of Indian Navy’s fleet of MH60R helicopters through Follow on Support and Follow on Supply Support for a period of five years at an approximate value of Rs 7,995 crore,” the statement said.

The signing took place in New Delhi in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Singh also indicated momentum on India’s defence export front. He said the government expects to conclude agreements soon with Vietnam and Indonesia for the sale of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system.

This is a breaking news story. Keep refreshing the page for new updates.