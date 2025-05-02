MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 02 May 2025

Audi India to hike prices by up to 2% from May 15 citing input costs, exchange rates

The German automaker said the price hike would be across its entire model range in the country

PTI Published 02.05.25, 01:40 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Luxury carmaker Audi India on Friday said it will hike vehicle prices by up to 2 per cent from May 15 in order to partially offset the impact of exchange rate and input cost.

The German automaker said the price hike would be across its entire model range in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2 per due to increase in the exchange rate and input cost," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

This correction is essential for the company and its dealer partners to ensure sustainable growth, he added.

"We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our valued customers," Dhillon said.

Audi sells various models including A4, Q5, Q7 and RS e-tron GT in India.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Audi India Car Price
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘You are the perfect Fauji wife, Himanshi’: Lalita Ramdas tells widow of Lt Vinay Narwal

On Thursday, the 27th birthday of the navy lieutenant killed by terrorists in Pahalgam, his widow had appealed for peace and communal harmony in a remarkable display of poise and maturity that drew the wrath and abuse of many right-wingers on social media
Quote left Quote right

For June quarter, we expect majority of iPhones sold in US will have India as country of origin

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT