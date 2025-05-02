Audi India to hike prices by up to 2% from May 15 citing input costs, exchange rates

Luxury carmaker Audi India on Friday said it will hike vehicle prices by up to 2 per cent from May 15 in order to partially offset the impact of exchange rate and input cost.

The German automaker said the price hike would be across its entire model range in the country.

"We are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2 per due to increase in the exchange rate and input cost," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

This correction is essential for the company and its dealer partners to ensure sustainable growth, he added.

"We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our valued customers," Dhillon said.

Audi sells various models including A4, Q5, Q7 and RS e-tron GT in India.

