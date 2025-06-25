Reliance Defence secures Rs 600-crore export order from Germany’s Rheinmetall

Reliance Infrastructure-promoted Reliance Defence has secured an export order worth Rs 600 crore from Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH, a German defence and ammunition manufacturer. The order is one of the largest to date in the high-tech ammunition sector and comes after the two companies announced a strategic partnership.

The agreement marks a key step in Reliance Defence’s plan to strengthen its global footprint, with a focus on Europe. It also reinforces the company’s stated goal of becoming one of India’s top three defence exporters, aligning with the Centre’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing.

“The strategic partnership of Rheinmetall with Reliance Defence led by Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group illustrates our strong commitment to partner with India under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” said Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG.

The order comes at a time when the government is pushing for increased defence exports.

Anil Ambani, founder chairman of Reliance Group, said, “The strategic partnership with Rheinmetall brings cutting-edge capabilities to India and represents a defining milestone for the country’s private defence manufacturing sector. Guided by the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, as championed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, our ambition is clear — to position Reliance Defence among the world’s Top 3 defence exporters. Through this, we aim to enable India to meet its domestic defence needs with confidence, but also to establish itself as a trusted force in the global defence supply chain.”

Reliance Defence plans to manufacture explosives, ammunition, and small arms at an integrated facility under the Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City (DADC) initiative. The site, located in the Watad industrial area of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, is projected to be the largest greenfield project in India’s private defence sector.

The company has identified Europe as a priority market for future expansion, with the current order seen as a step toward consolidating its presence in the region.