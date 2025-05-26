MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Audi India partners with Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra

I'm excited to join the Audi family and represent a brand that inspires forward motion in everything it does, says Chopra

PTI Published 26.05.25, 03:16 PM
Neeraj Chopra. PTI picture.

Luxury carmaker Audi India on Monday said it has partnered with double-Olympic medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

The partnership celebrates the shared values between the athlete and the brand - world-class performance, explosive speed and iconic stature, Audi India said in a statement.

"At Audi, we stand for those who push boundaries - those who are not just defined by performance, but by the relentless pursuit of excellence. Neeraj Chopra is the embodiment of that spirit," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

His focus, speed, and unmatched performance make him a natural extension of Audi - a symbol of what it means to lead, not follow, Dhillon said.

"I'm excited to join the Audi family and represent a brand that inspires forward motion in everything it does," Chopra said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

