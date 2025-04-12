‘Are we moving towards cash again’: Third UPI outage in two weeks sparks nationwide frustration

UPI, the backbone of India’s digital payments, buckled yet again on Saturday.

For the third time in under two weeks, the platform that powers the country's cashless economy went down, leaving users stranded, angry, and questioning the reliability of a system they’ve come to depend on.

The outage began around 11:30 a.m., according to Downdetector, which recorded a surge of over 2,200 complaints.

Payments stalled, transfers failed, and what was once a matter of seconds turned into minutes of refreshes, growing queues, and rising tempers.

Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and several banking apps were hit. Major financial institutions like HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank weren’t spared, reported Business Today.

“Stuck here at this fuel station for the past 20+ minutes because the UPI server is down, I’m not carrying cash/card and I already fueled up my car,” posted one user on X.

Another user wrote, “The way they are treating upi and keeping it down at random hours is getting really scary day by day. Affecting many small scale businesses and shops. Are we moving towards cash again?”

“UPI has been down quite frequently lately. Wouldn’t be surprised if they hit us with the ‘server costs too high’ excuse and slip in a transaction fee,” said another user.

National Payments Corporation of India, the body that runs UPI under the Reserve Bank of India’s watch said, “NPCI is currently facing intermittent technical issues, leading to partial UPI transaction declines. We are working to resolve the issue and will keep you updated. We regret the inconvenience caused.”

The disruption stands in sharp contrast to the record-breaking figures UPI registered recently. Transactions through the platform hit a high of Rs 24.77 lakh crore in March — a 12.7 per cent jump from February’s Rs 21.96 lakh crore.

The last two UPI outage was reported on March 26 and April 2.