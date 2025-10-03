Are banks open on October 3-4? Cities with and without closures this week

A number of cities across India have announced bank closures this week on account of Durga Puja, Navratri and Gandhi Jayanti.

The month of October 2025 carries a total of 21 official bank holidays.

These cover a wide range of regional and religious celebrations such as Maha Ashtami, Dussehra, Durga Puja, Karwa Chauth and Diwali, along with the regular weekly breaks on the second Saturday and Sunday of every month.

All holidays are determined according to the Reserve Bank of India’s calendar for 2025, which is framed under the Negotiable Instruments Act and also incorporates RTGS holidays alongside other national and regional observances.

For the ongoing week, banks will remain closed today and tomorrow, October 3 (Friday) and October 4 (Saturday), in view of Durga Puja and Dasain.

However, these closures are specific to certain locations.

In cities including Kolkata, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, banks will continue to operate.

Gangtok will observe closures on both days for Durga Puja (Dasain).

Further, according to the RBI’s calendar, October 6 (Monday) will see bank holidays in Agartala and Kolkata for Lakshmi Puja.

Dasain, also known as Vijaya Dashami in Sanskrit, is a religious festival observed in Nepal, Sikkim, West Bengal, Assam, South India and Sri Lanka.