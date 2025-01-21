Approaching the peak of this divisive moment: Kumar Mangalam Birla warns of pitfalls of technology

Unleashed by the unrelenting march of technology in the first two decades of the century, the world may be approaching the peak of a ‘divisive’ moment, industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla has warned.

Writing in his annual reflection, the chairman of the $66 billion Aditya Birla Group, highlighted how technology unlocked opportunities at a scale previously unimaginable but also divided people.

“Yet, this revolution came with a price. The same tools that connected billions also fragmented societies, polarising public discourse and eroding trust. My submission is that we may now be approaching the peak of this divisive moment,” Birla wrote.

He, however, held out hope that the next decade could be different and technology would be harnessed as a force for unity and the changes will be felt by communities, governments and businesses.

“The hunger for authenticity and connectedness—deeper and more meaningful than algorithm-driven engagement—will drive the next wave of innovation. Platforms will evolve beyond their current purpose, creating spaces that bridge divides, foster understanding, and celebrate shared humanity, even amidst apparent differences,” Birla wrote.

While ruminating about the world at large in the next chapter of the 21st century, the chairman of the conglomerate, which has business across many verticals — cement, metals, mining, retail, telecommunication, financial service, textiles, real estate to name a few — also reflected about the year gone by.

He described 2024 a year for Aditya Birla Group as ‘like no other’ as it took big bets in many sectors. “From launching and scaling multiple high growth platforms like paints, jewellery retail, and b2b e-commerce for building materials, to reinforcing our leadership in core businesses like cement and metals. From revitalising our telecom joint venture to accelerating the transformation journey in our financial services and fashion retail business. This has truly been a year of milestones,” Birla argued.

He also pointed out that UltraTech Cement, India’s largest cement company, crossed 150 million tonnes in capacity, which in itself is 1.5 times of the capacity of the US and 80 per cent of Europe.

The group, which has the largest bet outside India in the US, largely in the form of aluminium producer Novelis, will also expand in that country going forward and Birla quipped how the Trump presidency will disproportionately influence the course of 2025.

Birla also highlighted how BITS Pilani, an educational institution founded by Ghanashyam Das Birla and now headed by great-grandson Kumar Mangalam, completed 60 years.

He recalled on a lazy Sunday afternoon in the 1970s how he told G.D Birla that BITS would ensure Pilani, the Rajasthan hamlet from where the Birlas came from, remains in the spotlight.

He smiled and replied, “While Pilani’s recognition is a positive outcome, the true aim was to create a talent factory for a rapidly industrialising India.”