Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels posts 17 per cent jump in profit at Rs 32 crore for Q3

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd has posted a 11 per rise in revenue at ₹177 crore and a 17 per cent hike in profit after tax at ₹32 crore in the quarter ended December 31.

The company, which owns and operates The Park on Calcutta’s Park Street, also achieved a high occupancy of 91 per cent during the quarter.

At present, ASPHL operates 33 hotels, including properties owned, leased and managed, under brands such The Park, The Park Collection, Zone Connect by The Park and Zone by The Park, apart from confectionery Flurys.

Managing director Vijay Dewan said, “Our recently launched luxury palace hotels — The Lotus Palace Chettinad and Ran Baas The Palace at Patiala — have been exceptionally well received.” The company also commenced the soft opening of ‘Zone Connect by The Park’ in Prayagraj, strategically timed with the Maha Kumbh 2025.

“Flurys achieved a milestone with the opening of its 100th outlet,” he added.

Bata net up 1.24%

Footwear major Bata India on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹58.69 crore for Q3FY25, up 1.24 per cent from ₹57.97 crore in Q3FY24.

Total income was ₹928.65 crore compared with ₹914.52 crore in Q3FY24, up 1.54 per cent. During the quarter there was a one-time exceptional expenditure of ₹10.8 crore towards VRS at one of its plants.

“We continue to focus on our portfolio to attract new customers. To foster ease of choice for customers, we are driving affordability and reducing complexity across categories... we are seeing significant volume growth after a long time. Despite the muted demand, we managed to gain volumes,” said Gunjan Shah, MD and CEO, Bata India Ltd.