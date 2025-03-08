MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Andhra CM Naidu dreams of Araku Coffee as 'next Starbucks,' plans 100 pilot outlets

With flagships in Paris and Bangalore, Araku, according to its website, is the first terroir-mapped coffee to also champion the world’s largest certified organic plantation in the Eastern Ghats of India

PTI Published 08.03.25, 05:17 PM
N. Chandrababu Naidu

N. Chandrababu Naidu PTI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that he aspires to see Araku coffee reach the status of a global brand like Starbucks in the future.

While commemorating International Women’s Day in Markapuram, Prakasam district, Naidu noted that Araku Coffee, grown by tribal farmers, has already gained international recognition.

"One day, our Araku Coffee should emerge as another Starbucks. It should become an international brand. To achieve this, set up 100 pilot outlets," said Naidu, addressing a large gathering of Women’s Day celebrants.

Also Read

He emphasised that he had found a partner to promote and establish Araku Coffee centres and called for their expansion into every village and major panchayat, encouraging women to take the lead.

"Not just Araku Coffee, I will also help you set up restaurants and bring in international partners. You must seize this opportunity," he urged.

Additionally, Naidu announced that he had signed agreements with 24 organisations on Saturday, which he said would create "lakhs of jobs," adding that this was just the beginning.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

