Amitabh Kant resigns as G20 Sherpa after 45 years of government service

Kant, a retired 1980-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Kerala cadre, was appointed as India's G20 Sherpa in July 2022, months before India assumed the G20 Presidency

PTI Published 16.06.25, 12:13 PM
Amitabh Kant

Amitabh Kant, who managed diverse assignments during his 45 years in government service, has resigned as G20 Sherpa.

In a LinkedIn post titled 'My New Journey' Kant said: "After 45 years of dedicated government service, I have made the decision to embrace new opportunities and move forward in life. I am incredibly thankful to the Prime Minister of India for accepting my resignation as G20 Sherpa and for having given me the opportunity to drive a range of developmental initiatives and contribute to the growth, development, and progress of India."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

