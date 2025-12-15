Amazon to scale up Amazon Now quick commerce across more cities despite sector losses

Amazon India will continue to scale up its quick commerce offering, Amazon Now, across more cities in the coming months, undeterred by concerns over the sector’s mounting losses and questions around long-term sustainability.

The service, which promises delivery within 10 minutes, is currently operational through over 300 micro fulfilment centres across three cities — Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai — and is expanding rapidly, according to Samir Kumar, country manager, Amazon India.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are already at 300-plus stores and are launching about two stores every day, so the number is dynamic and growing. Customer adoption for Amazon Now has been very strong, and we plan to take the service to more cities,” Kumar said. Kumar said the e-commerce major’s focus has been threefold — fast delivery, large assortment of products and providing value to the customers.

“If I have to deliver in 10 minutes, I have to be present close to the customer. While there are third parties involved in some of them that own the building, entire technology and equipment that goes into the dark stores is done by us and what differentiates us from the other players is safety and hygiene that conform to global standards,” Kumar said.

“We have already launched in the UAE, Riyadh and we are getting into Cairo, Mexico City and now we have started a pilot in Seattle in the US,” Kumar said, highlighting the global expansion of Amazon in quick commerce.

Sustainable hope

India’s quick commerce has been growing at a scorching pace, fuelled by surging demand, rising competition and drawing in billions of dollars of global investment capital.

Businesses like Swiggy and Eternal, which made a headstart into the sector, are jostling with global majors Amazon and Walmart-backed Flipkart to reach the households with groceries, electronics, personal care items and other products in a matter of minutes.

However, the rapid expansion has come at a high cost. Listed players Eternal and Swiggy reported adjusted EBITDA losses of ₹156 crore and ₹849 crore, respectively, in Q2FY26. Recently, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa, as quoted in a Bloomberg report, has said the industry’s growth model, powered by continuous fundraising, is becoming unsustainable.

Kumar, however, remains confident. While announcing the expansion of the 10 minute service delivery in Mumbai earlier in September, Amazon had said that it’s order volumes in the segment continue to grow at 25 per cent month on month.

“I hope it will be a good and sustainable business for us in the long run. I am not worried as it is gaining traction for us,” Kumar said.

Amazon has announced plans to invest $35 billion across its businesses in India over the next five years.