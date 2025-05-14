MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 14 May 2025

Airtel profit soars five-fold to Rs 11,022 crore on tariff hike, one-time tax gain

The company’s operational revenue grew 27 per cent to ₹47,876.2 crore from ₹37,599.1 crore in the March 2024 quarter

PTI Published 14.05.25, 07:11 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture 

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has posted a five-fold jump in consolidated net profit at 11,022 crore in the March 2025 quarter, primarily due to tariff hikes and a one-time gain on tax benefits.

Bharti Airtel had posted a net profit (attributable to owners of the parent company) of 2,071.6 crore a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the reported quarter, Bharti Airtel received favourable orders in certain tax-related matters, which helped it with a one-time tax benefit of around 5,913 crore.

The company’s operational revenue grew 27 per cent to 47,876.2 crore from 37,599.1 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

Airtel India’s standalone revenue in the March quarter grew 15 per cent to 36,735 crore against 31,851.5 crore a year ago.

The company benefited from the tariff hike, which was announced in July last year.

The average revenue per user, a key matrix of a telco’s business, grew 17 per cent to 245 from 209 a year earlier.

GAIL net down 6%

GAIL (India) Ltd on Tuesday reported a 6 per cent drop in its March quarter net profit on losses in the petrochemical business and lower gas marketing margins.

Net profit of 2,049.03 crore compared with 2,176.97 crore earning a year back and 3,867.38 crore profit in the preceding October-December 2024 quarter.

GSK Pharma

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals’ consolidated net profit increased 36 per cent to 263 crore during the March quarter against 194 crore in the year-ago period.

RELATED TOPICS

Bharti Airtel GAIL India
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi reset bid with firm stand, Yatra amid backlash over US role in ceasefire

Modi’s visit to the strategically important base in Punjab that was unsuccessfully targeted by Pakistan during the four-day conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours coincided with the BJP launching a 10-day Tiranga Yatra
Randhir Jaiswal.
Quote left Quote right

Let me be clear. It was the force of Indian arms that compelled Pakistan to stop firing

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT