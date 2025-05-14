Airtel profit soars five-fold to Rs 11,022 crore on tariff hike, one-time tax gain

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has posted a five-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹11,022 crore in the March 2025 quarter, primarily due to tariff hikes and a one-time gain on tax benefits.

Bharti Airtel had posted a net profit (attributable to owners of the parent company) of ₹2,071.6 crore a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the reported quarter, Bharti Airtel received favourable orders in certain tax-related matters, which helped it with a one-time tax benefit of around ₹5,913 crore.

The company’s operational revenue grew 27 per cent to ₹47,876.2 crore from ₹37,599.1 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

Airtel India’s standalone revenue in the March quarter grew 15 per cent to ₹36,735 crore against ₹31,851.5 crore a year ago.

The company benefited from the tariff hike, which was announced in July last year.

The average revenue per user, a key matrix of a telco’s business, grew 17 per cent to ₹245 from ₹209 a year earlier.

GAIL net down 6%

GAIL (India) Ltd on Tuesday reported a 6 per cent drop in its March quarter net profit on losses in the petrochemical business and lower gas marketing margins.

Net profit of ₹2,049.03 crore compared with ₹2,176.97 crore earning a year back and ₹3,867.38 crore profit in the preceding October-December 2024 quarter.

GSK Pharma

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals’ consolidated net profit increased 36 per cent to ₹263 crore during the March quarter against ₹194 crore in the year-ago period.