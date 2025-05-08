AERA revises tariffs, differential UDF for economy, business passengers on international flights from Mumbai airport

Regulator AERA has fixed differential User Development Fee (UDF) for economy and business class passengers on international flights from Mumbai airport, while the fee for departing domestic passengers has been set at Rs 175.

The revised tariffs have been finalised by the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) for the period from May 16, 2025 to March 31, 2029.

In a move to ensure equitable allocation of aeronautical charges among all concerned stakeholders, it has been decided that the UDF for domestic passengers will be Rs 175 per departing domestic passenger, which will remain constant throughout the fourth control period, the regulator said in a release on Thursday.

Earlier, a charge of Rs 120 per departing domestic passenger was levied till August 2024 in the form of development fees.

"The UDF for international passengers has been rationalized with a differential rate for economy and business class travelers. The UDF for the international departing passenger in economy class has been fixed at Rs 615 per pax and for international departing passenger in business class it will be Rs 695 per pax.

"This adjustment aligns with the 'User Pays' principle and reflects the enhanced passenger experience and expanded facilities available and used by international travellers," AERA said.

The landing and parking charges for the airlines have also been rationalised downwards and kept at reasonable levels, considering competitive airport charges at similar airports.

This ensures that airline operations are not unduly burdened, and that operational efficiency is maintained, the watchdog said.

According to AERA, the UDF has been set nominally at Rs 175 for domestic air passengers who comprise 75 per cent of the total passenger air traffic at CSMI Airport, underscoring the commitment to protect passenger interests, ensure affordability, and foster growth in the domestic aviation sector.

"This treatment, in conjunction with the tariff adjustments for international travelers and other aeronautical charges, will support infrastructure development in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai and ensure the financial viability of the airport operator.

"AERA remains dedicated to fostering a transparent, fair, and balanced regulatory environment for the aviation sector, promoting economic growth, and enhancing passenger experience across India’s major airports," the release said.

CSMI Airport is operated by Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), a consortium led by the Adani Group.

