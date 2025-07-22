Air India plane catches fire after landing at Delhi airport from Hong Kong, passengers safe

An Air India plane's auxiliary power unit caught fire after landing at the Delhi airport on Tuesday afternoon, and all passengers and crew members are safe.

"Flight AI 315, operating from Hong Kong to Delhi on 22 July 2025, experienced an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire shortly after it had landed and parked at the gate. The incident occurred while passengers had begun disembarking, and the APU was automatically shut down as per system design," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said there was some damage to the aircraft, while passengers and crew members disembarked normally and are safe.

"The aircraft has been grounded for further investigations and the regulator has been duly notified," the spokesperson added.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said that the fire was doused, adding that the investigation into the matter is underway.

The incident comes at a time the airline is under intense scrutiny after its Ahmedabad-London flight crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12.

The tragic incident occurred, when Air India’s Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed just seconds after take-off, killing 260 people. It was the first fatal accident involving a Boeing 787 and one of the deadliest in India in decades.

The aircraft crashed into a medical college hostel, killing all but one of the 242 people on board. The lone survivor, along with multiple eyewitnesses, have been interviewed by investigators.

The AAIB’s preliminary findings reveal that both fuel cutoff switches feeding fuel to the engines were disengaged moments after take-off, resulting in the crash. The report also highlighted pilot confusion during the critical moments.

Air India hit the headlines for two different aircraft incidents on Monday. A Kolkata-bound Air India plane had to abort takeoff due to a technical snag at the Delhi airport.

In another incident, Air India flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai, veered off the runway while landing in heavy rain at the Mumbai airport. "The aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

Operations of one of the runways at the Mumbai airport were temporarily suspended after the incident.