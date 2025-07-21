MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 21 July 2025

Air India flight to Kolkata aborts takeoff at Delhi airport due to technical snag

Regretting the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the disruption, the airline said all passengers have disembarked and its colleagues are extending support to them

PTI Published 21.07.25, 08:55 PM
Representational Image.

Representational Image. Shutterstock picture.

A Kolkata-bound Air India plane aborted takeoff at the Delhi airport due to a technical snag on Monday evening.

"Flight AI2403 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 21 July 2025 has been rescheduled to depart later this evening, necessitated by a technical issue detected during the takeoff roll. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the takeoff, following Standard Operating Procedures," the airline said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regretting the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the disruption, the airline said all passengers have disembarked and its colleagues are extending support to them.

The flight was to be operated with an A321 aircraft.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Air India Delhi Kolkata Flight
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President of India, cites health concerns

'I am filled with pride in Bharat's global rise and phenomenal achievements,' writes Dhankhar in resignation note
Asaduddin Owaisi.
Quote left Quote right

Always maintained our innocence. We were tortured, fake recoveries were shown

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT