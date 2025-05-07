Air India cancels flights to and from nine airports, including Srinagar and Amritsar, till May 10 morning

Air India on Wednesday cancelled flights to and from nine airports, including Srinagar and Amritsar, till early morning of May 10.

The announcement comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor under which armed forces launched missile attacks against Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack last month that had killed 26 people.

"Air India flights to and from the following stations, Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot, are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 10 May following a notification from aviation authorities on the closure of these airports," the airline said.

In a post on X, the airline also said passengers holding valid tickets for travel during this period will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations.

Multiple flights have been cancelled by various airlines due to airspace restrictions following Operation Sindoor.

