After Audi, Tata and Hyundai, TVS also promises to pass tax-cut benefits to buyers

TVS Motor Company on Monday said it will pass on the full benefit of the GST rate reduction to customers across its internal combustion engine portfolio.

With the GST Council reducing GST rates on ICE vehicles from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, there will be significant savings on the company's products, TVS Motor Co said in a statement without divulging details.

Electric vehicles remain unaffected and continue to enjoy the concessional rate of 5 per cent GST. The benefits will be available to customers starting September 22, 2025, it added.

"The GST rate rationalisation is a bold and transformative move that will accelerate consumption across society...We will pass on the full benefit of GST rate reduction to customers across our ICE portfolio," TVS Motor Company Director & CEO, KN Radhakrishnan said.

Further, the company said it will be undertaking extensive communication measures to apprise customers of the benefits accruing from GST rate reductions.

