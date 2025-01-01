MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Adani Wilmar shares tanks 6 per cent as conglomerate set to exit from FMCG joint venture

The stock ended 6.45 per cent lower at Rs 308.25 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 7.95 per cent to Rs 303.30

Our Special Correspondent Published 01.01.25, 11:55 AM
Representational image

Shares of Adani Wilmar tumbled over 6 per cent on Tuesday after billionaire Gautam Adani's group announced its exit from the FMCG joint venture by selling its entire stake to the Singapore partner in the open market for over $2 billion.

The stock ended 6.45 per cent lower at 308.25 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 7.95 per cent to 303.30.

Adani Green CEO

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Tuesday announced that CEO Amit Singh will be stepping down effective March 31, 2025. He will be replaced by Ashish Khanna who is the CEO of the international energy business of the conglomerate.

AGEL said that the move is in alignment with the Adani group’s routine internal leadership transitions and planning.

Shares of AGEL ended lower by 3.44 per cent at 1,041 following the announcement on Tuesday.

