Adani Wilmar shares tanks 6 per cent as conglomerate set to exit from FMCG joint venture

Shares of Adani Wilmar tumbled over 6 per cent on Tuesday after billionaire Gautam Adani's group announced its exit from the FMCG joint venture by selling its entire stake to the Singapore partner in the open market for over $2 billion.

The stock ended 6.45 per cent lower at ₹308.25 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 7.95 per cent to ₹303.30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Green CEO

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Tuesday announced that CEO Amit Singh will be stepping down effective March 31, 2025. He will be replaced by Ashish Khanna who is the CEO of the international energy business of the conglomerate.

AGEL said that the move is in alignment with the Adani group’s routine internal leadership transitions and planning.

Shares of AGEL ended lower by 3.44 per cent at ₹1,041 following the announcement on Tuesday.