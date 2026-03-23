Adani Green Energy commissions 510 megawatt capacity power projects in Gujarat

Adani Green Energy on Monday said it has operationalised 510 megawatt of power projects in Khavda, Gujarat.

With the commissioning of the plants, its total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 17,982.3 megawatt (MW), Adani Green Energy said in an exchange filing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The power projects having an aggregate capacity of 510.1 MW have been operationalised through its stepdown subsidiaries, the company said.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided to operationalise these plants and commence power generation from March 22.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is one of the largest renewable companies in India.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.