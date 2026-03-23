MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 23 March 2026

Adani Green Energy commissions 510 megawatt capacity power projects in Gujarat

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided to operationalise these plants and commence power generation from March 22

PTI Published 23.03.26, 12:37 PM
Adani Group Gujarat projects

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Adani Green Energy on Monday said it has operationalised 510 megawatt of power projects in Khavda, Gujarat.

With the commissioning of the plants, its total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 17,982.3 megawatt (MW), Adani Green Energy said in an exchange filing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The power projects having an aggregate capacity of 510.1 MW have been operationalised through its stepdown subsidiaries, the company said.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided to operationalise these plants and commence power generation from March 22.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is one of the largest renewable companies in India.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Adani Group Gujarat
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Iran threatens to lay mines all across Persian Gulf, hit power plants if US-Israel troops invade

‘In this case, the entire Gulf will practically be in a situation similar to the Strait of Hormuz for a long time,’ Tehran‘s defence council issues statement as concern grows about potential arrival of US Marines
Chingrighata metro work
Quote left Quote right

Exhibits obstinate attitude of authority wherein they want to delay Kolkata metro rail project

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT