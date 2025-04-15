88% of Indian car buyers ready to share personal data for smart features, says Deloitte

Indian consumers are willing to share personal information with manufacturers or third parties for features such as anti-theft tracking, reflecting rising trust in data-driven solutions, according to the findings of a global study conducted by Deloitte.

As per the 2025 Global Automotive Consumer Study, which saw participation of 1,000 people, 88 per cent of the Indian consumers were willing to share personal information with manufacturers or third parties for features such as anti-theft tracking.

The percentage is significantly higher than 60 per cent in the US, the survey revealed.

This signals a rising trust in data-driven and intelligent mobility solutions, it added. Indian customers are also optimistic about tech, with 82 per cent of the people surveyed viewing AI as beneficial, and they prioritise vehicle-smartphone connectivity, as per the study.

In India, 62 per cent of consumers surveyed rank product quality, including safety, as their top priority when choosing their next vehicle, as per the study.

Sharing more insights, the report found that affordability pressures are shaping consumer choices in India, prompting some to explore regular models powered by internal combustion engine (ICE).

As per the survey, consumers were exploring ICE models influenced by affordability considerations and anxieties associated with electric vehicles. Despite this, interest in hybrids and BEVs persists, it said.

Notably, 36 per cent of consumers in the survey prioritised fast charging, underscoring rising expectations from EV infrastructure, the report said.

Deloitte conducted the survey with a sample size of 1,000 consumers in India from October-December 2024.

"The EV movement is gaining undeniable momentum, driven by consumer interest in sustainability and long-term cost benefits. Yet, barriers such as charging infrastructure, upfront costs and battery longevity continue to influence consumers," Deloitte India Partner and Automotive Sector Leader Rajat Mahajan said.

In addition, vehicle performance and in-car features significantly influence brand choice. Unlike developed markets such as Germany and Japan, where price dominates, Indian consumers place greater importance on quality and overall driving experience, it stated.

Besides, 72 per cent of the people surveyed were willing to switch vehicle brands – second only to China (76 per cent) and significantly higher than in the US (54 per cent). The study also pointed out towards a generational shift in vehicle ownership models emerging, with 70 per cent of consumers (part of the survey), aged between 18–34 open to replacing car ownership with MaaS solutions. This reflects changing mobility preferences driven by financial considerations and urban convenience, it stated.

