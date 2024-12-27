The page turners of 2024: Biographies

“A Memoir of My Former Self: A Life in Writing” (John Murray) brings together Hilary Mantel’s book and film reviews, occasional pieces, and lectures that go on to reveal a mind that is at once witty, inquisitive and dazzling.

MAKING IT SO: A MEMOIR

By Patrick Stewart

Gallery

The Shakespearean actor’s candid revelations about his craft — from the stage to Stark Trek stardom — and his life are humorous, reflective and poignant.

ADVERTISEMENT

IN HER OWN WORDS: LETTERS & INTERVIEWS

By Ismat Chughtai (Translated by Tahira Naqvi)

Women Unlimited

A collection of letters and interviews that offers glimpses of Ismat Chughtai’s razor-sharp critique of her times and her indomitable spirit.

IRU: THE REMARKABLE LIFE OF IRAWATI KARVE

By Urmilla Deshpande and Thiago Pinto Barbosa

Speaking Tiger

Part memoir of a grandmother and part biography of a pioneering Indian sociologist that reveals a life spent in scholarly pursuits and building personal bonds.

SHEIKH ABDULLAH: THE CAGED LION OF KASHMIR

By Chitralekha Zutshi

Fourth Estate

Chitralekha Zutshi ably traces the transformation of an icon into a tarnished politician, locating him as a tragic figure trapped by the Valley’s historical fault lines.

RUKHMABAI: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF A CHILD BRIDE TURNED REBEL-DOCTOR

By Sudhir Chandra

Macmillan

In his attempt to find the real Rukhmabai Raut, the child bride who became one of India’s first female doctors, Sudhir Chandra dexterously stitches together her myriad life experiences.

EBRAHIM ALKAZI: HOLDING TIME CAPTIVE

By Amal Allana

Vintage

Amal Allana’s biography of a titan of Indian theatre situates his life in a milieu of conflict and rebellion that influenced his works.

LIFE: MY STORY THROUGH HISTORY

By Pope Francis

HarperOne

Shorn of jargon-based theologising, Pope Francis’s memoir projects him as the ‘people’s pope’ committed to building bridges between the Church and its flock.

F.N. SOUZA: THE ARCHETYPAL ARTIST

By Janeita Singh

Niyogi

Indian art’s enfant terrible, F.N. Souza, is a divisive figure. But that does not take away anything from the diversity of his artworks. Janeita Singh focuses on the visceral sensuality of Souza’s creations in this book that is erudite and illuminating.

NAIPAULS OF NEPAUL STREET: A MEMOIR

By Savi Naipaul Akal

Speaking Tiger

The love for the written word runs deep in the Naipaul bloodline. But there was bad blood as well. In this revealing book, Savi Akal unveils the myths that V.S. Naipaul built to secure sympathy for himself.