Here’s flipping through the pages of 'From An Era Bygone: The India Story'

A lovely compilation of some of the most stunning textile photographs makes From An Era Bygone: The India Story, quite a collectible. From the house of Neotia Arts Trust, the coffee-table book with gilded pages celebrates textiles and heirlooms and features articles by Anamika Khanna, Anjan Chakraverty, Ashdeen Z. Lilaowala, Madhu Neotia, Shefalee Vasudev and Tarun Tahiliani. Chinmayee Manjunath is the general editor and it has photographs by Gourab Ganguli. The book that was launched at the 10th edition of The India Story, a Neotia Trust Initiative, in association with t2, at Raajkutir — IHCL SeleQtions, Swabhumi, last month, will now travel to the India Art Fair in New Delhi and will be on showcase at Booth E09 (NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla), starting today till Sunday. Madhu Neotia, managing trustee, Neotia Arts Trust, takes t2 through the making of the book.

What was the genesis of the book?

ADVERTISEMENT

The genesis will have to be traced to the treasure of heirlooms that have from time to time surfaced and on so many momentous occasions in the family brought back the warmest memories from an era bygone!

The overarching message is that traditional textiles can be powerful tools for self-expression while maintaining cultural authenticity. Rather than viewing them as relics of the past, young people are encouraged to see these pieces as versatile elements that can enhance contemporary style while carrying forward meaningful family and cultural traditions.

When did you conceive it?

The thought has been there for a while. It would occur to me intermittently, but I focused on the actual process of photography and invited writing on the subject in the last year and things happened as if it was just meant to be!

How long has it been in the making?

From planning and preparation to culmination, I would say about 12-18 months.

What was the curation process like?

It wasn’t easy choosing what to include and what not to so we went by colours, creating a story on the palette.

How did you decide on the contributors?

We were lucky to have authors like Tarun (Tahiliani) and Ashdeen (Z. Lilaowala) share their experience with heirlooms, growing up in different cultural contexts. Shefalee (Vasudev) as always added a studied context. Anjan (Chakraverty) brought in his expertise on textiles along with stories of the family. Anamika (Khanna) has worked with my textiles during Parthiv’s (Madhu and Harsh Neotia’s son) wedding recently and her version of the story added another colour to our vision. For me, it was important to be able to convey my tribute to our ancestors who have been the careful caregivers of this beautiful legacy.

How would you describe the ethos of the book in a nutshell?

I would say it is a story among the many stories that make The India Story!

How was the experience of putting together your first book?

Now I can say all nice things but to be fair, it was a roller coaster putting it together with no experience of having done a book before. We are only grateful that everything came together beautifully.

It must have been a nostalgic ride...

Truly nostalgic, brought back so many wonderful memories and the warmth of affection and blessings of elders.

What are your favourite heirlooms?

There are many but one is attached to the ones that were part of special occasions like the one I wore during one of our wedding receptions, during ceremonies when the children were young — they will always hold a special place.

What would you like to pass on to Paroma (daughter) and Mallika (daughter-in-law)?

I would love for them to be the future caregivers of the legacy — it is only mine to share with them and I hope this inspires them to use the heirloom pieces, being a part of giving the wonderful heritage also an afterlife.

What do you think the India Art Fair experience would be like? What are you looking to imbibe?

We are excited of course! It is our first time and will be meaningful because the theme of the art fair this year happens to be textiles. I would wish for people to not just see what we showcase but also inspire them to treat the heirlooms in their closets as something that can be cherished and used instead of being stored away in trunks. How else do we own and imbibe our history?