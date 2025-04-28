What Trump told Macron, Zelensky at Pope’s funeral in Rome, according to ‘lip reader’

Lip readers have revealed what US President Donald Trump said during his unheard discussion with France President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine President Zelenskyy during their impromptu meeting that took place inside the holy St Peter's Basilica for the Pope's funeral.

Pictures show Macron embracing the Ukrainian President, before Trump pulls the French President aside.

Professional lip reader Nicola Hickling analysed the interaction and told The Sun: "Donald reaches his hands out to both of them (Zelenskyy and Macron) and brings them towards him."

"He says to Macron 'you are not in the right here, I need you to do me a favour, you should not be here.'

"Zelensky nods in agreement and the vicar who is in front of the camera turns his head to the side looking worried at what he has heard between them."

Then Trump and Zelenskyy pull up their chairs to have a one-on-one conversation.

Hickling also analysed video footage from Zelensky and Trump's mini peace summit.

According to Hickling, the Ukrainian president said: "I would like you to do that, but no this way."

Trump replies: "It's a very interesting strategy. You have reassurance."

Following the funeral, Zelensky said: "We discussed a lot one on one. Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting the lives of our people.

This was the pair’s first meeting after their Oval Office clash, with the White House saying the conversation was “very productive.” Zelensky reiterated the claim on X, calling it a “good meeting.”

"Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out.

"Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results."

Earlier last week, Trump accused Zelensky of prolonging the “killing field” by refusing to surrender the Russia-occupied Crimea Peninsula as part of a possible deal. Russia illegally annexed that area in 2014. Zelensky has repeated many times during the war that recognizing occupied territory as Russian is a red line for his country.

At one point during the funeral, attendees were urged to share the “sign of peace” by shaking hands with one another.