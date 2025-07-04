From Spain to Slovakia: What to know about the dangerous heat in Europe

Forecasters were warning of dangerous temperatures in Central Europe on Thursday, as the extreme heat that has stifled the western part of the continent began to move east.

The heat wave that began over a week ago has brought record temperatures and unbearable conditions for many people in Europe, particularly those working outdoors. Four people have died in Spain, which along with France bore the brunt of the severe conditions at the start of the week.

ADVERTISEMENT

While temperatures in Spain had eased slightly Thursday, the mercury was rising in countries in Central and Eastern Europe — prompting health ministries and weather agencies to issue alerts. Wildfires continued to remain a threat in Greece, as hot and dry conditions persisted.

Which countries are affected?

Spain: Authorities in Spain have reported four deaths in recent days — two people whose deaths were linked to the heat, and two others who died in wildfires. Firefighters were still battling a number of blazes Thursday, including one that authorities in Catalonia described as a “megafire,” which was producing an 8-mile-high column of smoke.

While temperatures were starting to decrease slightly, weather warnings remained in place for nine of Spain’s regions. Temperatures were expected to rise to as high as 42 degrees Celsius, or 108 Fahrenheit, in Seville on Thursday. However, a sharp drop in temperatures was expected in the southwestern third of the peninsula and to a lesser extent in the eastern third.

Earlier in the week, AEMET, Spain’s state meteorological agency, recorded temperatures that climbed above 109 degrees Fahrenheit, or 43 Celsius. The mercury reached 114.8 Fahrenheit, or 46 Celsius, on Saturday in El Granado, in the southwest — a national record for June.

Italy: The health ministry put 18 cities — including Rome and Milan — under the highest-level heat alert Thursday, which signals emergency heat conditions that pose health risks, even to healthy and active individuals.

France: Météo-France, the national weather service, said the temperature rose to just over 40 degrees Celsius, or 104 Fahrenheit, in Mourmelon-le-Grand on Wednesday — the highest of the day in France. But temperatures cooled overnight, bringing some respite for most of the country after days of extreme heat. The top of the Eiffel Tower, which had been closed all week because of the heat wave, reopened Thursday.

Southeastern France was still experiencing extreme heat, however, with forecasters predicting highs of up to 36 degrees Celsius, or 97 Fahrenheit.

Central Europe: Parts of southern Austria remained under a red warning for extreme heat stress for a second consecutive day Thursday, with temperatures expected to climb to as high as 38 Celsius, or roughly 100 Fahrenheit. However, forecasters predicted some relief would come Friday, when temperatures were expected to fall slightly.

Some parts of Germany were already beginning to cool Thursday after experiencing highs of up to 40 degrees Celsius, or 104 Fahrenheit, in places.

In Serbia, the weather agency issued red warnings for extreme heat for three eastern regions Thursday. It predicted that the conditions would last at least five consecutive days, with temperatures forecast to reach 38 degrees Celsius, over 100 Fahrenheit — well above the county’s average July high of 30 Celsius.

Slovakia and Bosnia-Herzegovina were also under the highest-level alerts for extreme temperatures. Highs of up to 40 degrees Celsius, or 104 Fahrenheit, were expected.

Croatia’s weather service also warned of extremely high temperatures Thursday, saying that some areas could experience highs of 34 degrees Celsius, or 93 Fahrenheit.

Has the heat led to wildfires?

High temperatures and drought conditions have fueled wildfires in Spain and other parts of Europe.

Greek authorities said that arid conditions had exacerbated a wildfire on the island of Crete, and that gale-force winds were making it difficult for firefighters to bring the blaze under control. A fire on the island of Khíos earlier this week burned 6,000 hectares, or nearly 15,000 acres, of forest.

In Portugal, four active wildfires were burning in the north and central regions of the country Thursday, according to Fogos, which collects data to map wildfires in Portugal.

Wildfires in five districts in Turkey forced the temporary evacuation of more than 50,000 people, the country’s emergency management authority said on social media Monday. One person was hospitalized and 79 people were treated for minor injuries, the emergency service said.

How unusual is the heat?

Temperatures are well above seasonal norms. Temperatures in Tor Vergata, a southeastern suburb of Rome, for example, were above 106 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday afternoon. Summers in Rome typically experience average highs of 86 Fahrenheit.

But as the planet continues to warm, what was once rare has become frequent. Meteorologists say Europe should expect more and hotter heat waves as a result of climate change.

What are some safety tips for heat?

If air conditioning is difficult to find, experts advise, use water to cool down. Staying hydrated is crucial, and dampening skin with mist or a wet towel can also help.

At home, experts suggest, limit sunlight, particularly in the afternoon, by blocking out windows with a blanket or dark sheet. Leaving windows open at night, where possible, and running fans are also tips.

Behavior matters, too. Try to avoid heavy exercise outdoors, and try not to use an oven.

Experts also recommend staying alert to signs of heat exhaustion (which include heavy sweating, cold or clammy skin, a fast or weak pulse, and fainting) and heat stroke (which can cause a body temperature of over 103 degrees Fahrenheit, hot skin, confusion and fainting).

And keep pets and children cool by monitoring their activity, giving them water and cooling them off with wet towels.

The New York Times News Service