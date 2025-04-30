'We are ready, don't test us': Pakistan warns of strong response if 'provoked'

Pakistan on Wednesday said it has nothing to do with the Pahalgam terror attack and threatened a strong response if it is "provoked", amid rising tensions with India.

Addressing a press conference alongside Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, Dar demanded an independent and transparent probe by neutral investigators in the Pahalgam attack.

The press conference came hours after Information Minister Attaullah Tarar warned of a possible military action by India in 24-36 hours.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the escalation was still on the rise despite efforts by the international community to calm the tempers.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the top defence brass that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam attack.

"Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. No cause or objective can justify taking the lives of innocent people," Dar said, reading out a written statement.

"We are concerned over the loss of life during the Pahalgam attack. We also extend our condolences,” Dar said.

"India made allegations against Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack without an iota of evidence and with such dramatic speed. Pakistan has nothing to do with it and we have said so right from the beginning...,” he said.

Dar accused India of inflammatory rhetoric over the last few days and said Pakistan believes in restraint. "However, in case of any act of aggression, Pakistan remains determined to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

Lt Gen Chaudhry said, "We are ready, don't test us".

Dar said the entire region was facing a serious threat to peace and stability.

“The world leaders have been requesting the exercise of restraint in recent days. I have made it very clear, on behalf of the government and the nation, that Pakistan will not be the first one to resort to any escalatory move. However, in case of any escalatory move by the Indian side, we will respond very strongly,” he said.

Dar said Pakistan's National Security Committee had made it clear that any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan, as per the Indus Water Treaty and the usurpation of the rights of the lower riparian, would be considered an “act of war”.

He accused India of carrying out a sustained campaign of terrorism in Pakistan.

Dar said the root cause of instability and conflict in South Asia is the unresolved and long-festering Jammu and Kashmir dispute and called for its solution.

Replying to a question, Dar said the use of nuclear weapons would be decided by the National Command Authority.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan questioned how an FIR on the Pahalgam attack was registered "within 10 minutes" of the assault.

