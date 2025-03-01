Watch: How the 50-minute White House meet between Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump and Vance spiralled

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were set to sign a minerals deal on Friday. The deal would have granted the US greater access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals. Their meeting started on a cordial note and formalities, with Trump even mentioning Zelensky’s outfit.

Trump made it clear that he wanted a quick resolution and Zelensky too said that US support is crucial for Ukraine to end the war.

However, tensions began to boil over in the Oval Office when US vice president J.D. Vance said the "path to peace and the path to prosperity is maybe engaging in diplomacy". He accused the Ukrainian leader of being “ungrateful” and “disrespectful,” derailing the once-promising talks.

“I think it’s disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media. … you should be thanking the president for trying to bring you into this conference,” Vance said.

“Have you ever been to Ukraine? Have you seen the problems we have? Come once,” said Zelensky.

Vance replied, "I’ve actually watched and seen the stories, and I know what happens is you bring people. You bring them on a propaganda tour, Mr President. Do you disagree that you’ve had problems bringing people in your military, and do you think that it’s respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America, and attack the administration is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?”

It all spiralled from there. Watch the full meeting in the White House video above.