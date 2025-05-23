Washington murder shocks Israelis, Netanyahu condemns ‘horrifying antisemitic’ killing of diplomats

Israelis reacted with shock and horror on Thursday to the murder of two staffers at the Israeli embassy in Washington DC which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel called a “horrifying antisemitic murder”.

The shooting took place as the two aides were leaving an event organised by the American Jewish Committee at the Capital Jewish Museum. The police said they had arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting who shouted,“Free, free Palestine”, after he was taken into custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Israeli foreign ministry has identified the victims as Sarah Lynn Milgrim, who was responsible for organising missions and visits to Israel, and Yaron Lischinsky, a research assistant in the political department. Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the US, said that they were a couple about to be engaged.

Gideon Saar, the Israeli foreign minister, called the attack a consequence of “toxic antisemitic incitement against Israel and Jews around the world” since the Israel-Hamas war began in October 2023.

He said critics in international organisations and governments who had accused Israel of genocide and crimes against humanity had “paved the way for these murders”. Israel has strongly rejected such accusations.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, that killed some 1,200 in Israel and led to about 250 taken to Gaza as hostages. More than a year and a half later, more than 53,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to local health officials.

As Israel’s war against Hamas has dragged on, the country’s reputation abroad has suffered. Many Israelis have become warier about travelling overseas, fearing that their nationality could put them at risk. Israeli officials have at times warned the public to avoid showing “Israeli and Jewish symbols”, lest they become potential targets.

New York Times News Service