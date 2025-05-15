MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 15 May 2025

Vladimir Putin to skip Ukraine talks, Russian delegation includes experienced negotiators

Speculation on whether the Russian President would attend the direct talks has hung over the meeting since he had proposed it himself last week, his counterpart Zelensky had said he would attend the talks if Putin were present

Reuters Published 15.05.25, 04:42 AM
Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin File picture

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the composition late on Wednesday of a delegation of experienced negotiators to conduct direct talks with Ukraine to resolve the ongoing war, though the talks will not include the Kremlin leader himself.

Speculation on whether Putin would attend the direct talks has hung over the meeting since he had proposed it himself last week. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had said he would attend the talks if Putin were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

An order issued by Putin on the Kremlin website said the delegation included two officials who took part in the last set of talks held between the two sides in the first weeks following Russia's 2022 invasion of its smaller neighbour.

Those included presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky and Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin.

Also named as part of the delegation was Igor Kostyukov, director of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the GRU, Russia's Foreign Military Intelligence Agency. Kostyukov was identified in the Kremlin announcement as Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin was also named as part of the delegation.

Negotiators held several rounds of talks in 2022 first in Belarus and then in Turkey, but the negotiations eventually broke down

RELATED TOPICS

Vladimir Putin Volodymr Zelensky Russia-Ukraine War
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Balochistan bleeds within: The terror Pakistan inflicts on its own, while crying foul abroad

As Pakistan blames others for terror, Baloch voices expose the brutal truth—their real enemy lies within.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh with party leader Pawan Khera addresses a press conference at the party office, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

The politicisation of Operation Sindoor should not be done. We condemn it in the strongest terms

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT