Viral videos purportedly show locals looting Chinese call centre in Islamabad following FIA raid

Several videos circulating on social media purportedly show Pakistanis storming a Chinese-run call centre in Islamabad’s Sector F-11 after a raid by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and intelligence agencies.

The footage captures people rushing into the premises and carrying away electronic equipment, including laptops and televisions.

The Telegraph Online has not verified the authenticity of the videos.

According to a report by The Nation, the FIA’s Cybercrime Cell led the operation on March 15, targeting a call centre suspected of international fraud. More than 24 individuals, including foreign nationals, were detained, while some managed to escape. Sources within the FIA indicated that authorities had been tracking the operation for some time but acted only after receiving clearance from senior officials, The Nation reported.

Amid the raid, a group of mostly young men entered the building, allegedly looting technical equipment.

A user on X wrote, “Pakistanis have looted the Chinese Call centres in Islamabad... laptops, TV & other items all looted...”

Another post read, “Chinese run call centers to scam people, but then Pakistanis loot call centers to scam the Chinese scammers. It’s like a scam food chain.”

In September, 2024, armed looters targeted another Chinese-owned call center in Islamabad, making off with 130 laptops and other valuables, as reported by Dawn.