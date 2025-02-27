Vehicle rams into pedestrians in suspected terror attack in north Israel, several injured

At least seven people were injured after a vehicle rammed into pedestrians in northern Israel in what the police described as a “suspected terror attack”, AFP reported on Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle was apprehended at the Karkur junction, south of the city of Haifa, according to the police.

"There is suspicion that this is a terror attack. Police forces successfully intercepted a suspicious vehicle, suspected to be responsible for the ramming" at the Karkur junction south of the city of Haifa, police said in a statement.

Israel's first responders, Magen David Adom, said their team was treating seven casualties at the site of the incident, including one in serious condition.

More details are awaited.