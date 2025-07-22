US withdraws from Unesco again, agency calls move a blow to multilateralism

The United States has formally notified United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) of its decision to withdraw from the UN cultural body, accusing it of promoting “divisive social and cultural causes” and pursuing a “globalist, ideological agenda” contrary to American interests.

The withdrawal, announced on Tuesday, will take effect on December 31, 2026, marking the second time a Trump administration has pulled out from the Paris-based organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

A similar exit occurred in 2017 during his first term, only to be reversed under President Joe Biden.

“Continued involvement in Unesco is not in the national interest of the United States,” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

She cited the agency’s admission of “the State of Palestine” as a member in 2011 as a core reason for the move, alleging it contributed to anti-Israel sentiment within the organisation.

White House deputy spokesperson Anna Kelly added, “President Trump has decided to withdraw from Unesco — which supports woke, divisive cultural and social causes that are totally out-of-step with the commonsense policies that Americans voted for in November,” CNN reported.

Unesco’s Director-General Audrey Azoulay, who expressed “deep regret” over the US pullout.

“This decision contradicts the fundamental principles of multilateralism,” Azoulay said in a statement issued from Paris. “It may affect our many partners in the United States—communities seeking World Heritage status, Creative City recognition, and academic collaborations.”

Azoulay insisted the organisation had anticipated the move and prepared through financial reforms and diversification of funding sources.

“The US contribution now represents just 8% of our total budget, compared to 40% for some other UN agencies,” she noted, adding that no layoffs were planned in response.

The US previously withdrew from UNESCO in 1984 under President Ronald Reagan over what it saw as mismanagement and anti-Western bias, before rejoining in 2003 under President George W. Bush.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar called Washington’s move “a necessary step” that challenges what he called systemic bias against Israel within the UN system. “Singling out Israel and politicisation by member states must end,” he posted on X.

French President Emmanuel Macron took a veiled swipe at the US decision, reaffirming France’s “unwavering support” for Unesco and its global mission to protect science, culture, and education.

Azoulay defended the agency’s track record, particularly in Holocaust education, artificial intelligence ethics, and rebuilding heritage sites in conflict zones like Mosul.

“Unesco is the only UN body mandated to combat Holocaust denial and antisemitism,” she said, pointing to widespread praise from Jewish organisations including the American Jewish Committee and the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Despite the impending departure, Azoulay extended an olive branch: “The United States is and will always be welcome at Unesco. We will continue dialogue with the US administration and Congress.”

Unesco currently has 194 member states and oversees more than 2,000 World Heritage sites, creative city networks, and educational partnerships worldwide.