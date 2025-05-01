US urges India and Pakistan to cooperate in de-escalating tensions over Pahalgam terror attack

The US has urged India and Pakistan to work together to de-escalate tensions over the Pahalgam terror attack as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held separate talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to emphasise on maintaining "peace and security" in South Asia.

In his phone conversation with Sharif, the US Secretary of State called for Islamabad's cooperation in investigating the "unconscionable attack" that killed 26 people.

The "perpetrators, backers and planners" of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack must be brought to justice, Jaishankar said on X, hours after speaking to Rubio who reaffirmed Washington's support to India's fight against terrorism.

The US Secretary of State spoke to Sharif and Jaishankar on Wednesday amid speculation about India's possible military strikes against Pakistan in view of the cross border linkages to the dastardly terror attack.

A day after the Jaishankar-Rubio talks, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth dialled Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and conveyed that Washington supports New Delhi's "right to defend" itself and its fight against terrorism.

Singh told Hegseth t­hat Pakistan has been "exposed" as a "rogue" state fuelling global terrorism, and "destabilising" the region, adding the world can no longer turn a "blind eye" to terrorism.

In his phone conversation with Jaishankar, Rubio expressed his "sorrow" for the lives lost in the "horrific" terror attack and reaffirmed the US' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism, according to the US State Department.

"Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US @SecRubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice," the external affairs minister said on X.

US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said: "The Secretary expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism." "He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia," she said.

On Rubio's phone talks with Sharif, Bruce said the Secretary encouraged Pakistan to work with India to de-escalate "tensions, re-establish direct communications, and maintain peace and security in South Asia".

"The Secretary spoke of the need to condemn the terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam. Both leaders reaffirmed their continued commitment to holding terrorists accountable for their heinous acts of violence," she said.

"The secretary urged Pakistani officials' cooperation in investigating this unconscionable attack," Bruce added.

During the phone call, Sharif rejected "India's attempt to link Pakistan" to the Pahalgam attack and reiterated Islamabad's call for an impartial investigation into it, according to a Pakistani readout.

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the terror attack, according to government sources.

The prime minister affirmed that it is a national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism, they said after the meeting.

India on April 23 announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operation land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the attack.

In response, Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries.

Pakistan rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any move to stop the flow of water will be seen as an "act of war".

