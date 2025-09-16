US President Trump calls PM Modi on 75th birthday, signals push to reset US-India ties

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and greeted him on his 75th birthday, in a significant gesture seen as part of Washington's efforts to reset ties with New Delhi.

In a social media post, Modi said like Trump, he is also "fully" committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to "new heights".

"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday," the prime minister said.

"Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights," he said.

"We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," he added.

Trump's call to wish Modi on his birthday came a day before the prime minister's 75th birthday.

